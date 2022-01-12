Willis Towers Watson establishes new crisis management business unit for security risk management
Jan. 12, 2022
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) announced the formation of a new Crisis Management unit with the merger of SCR and its Terror and Political Violence teams which will sit within its Financial Solutions Global Line of Business and be headed up by Jo Holliday, Managing Director of SCR.
- The new unit works globally and is dedicated to delivering crisis management and contingency risk management to a wide number of multinational clients.
- The Crisis Management segment covers the following areas: Special Crime, Terrorism, Political Violence, Accident & Health and Active Assailant.