Intelsat announces acquisition of two software-defined satellites from Thales Alenia Space

Jan. 12, 2022 5:54 AM ETIntelsat S.A. (INTEQ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Intelsat (OTCPK:INTEQ) and Thales Alenia Space, a JV between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%) have signed an agreement to build two software-defined satellites designed to advance Intelsat’s global fabric of software-defined GEO connectivity as part of its 5G software-defined network.
  • The addition of the Thales Alenia Space software-defined satellites represents an essential advancement in Intelsat’s 5G software-defined network designed to enable greater agility, flexibility and orchestration across edge, satellite and core.
  • Named Intelsat 41 (IS-41) and Intelsat 44 (IS-44), the two next-generation software-defined satellites are scheduled to be in service in 2025.
  • The contract enables the continued advancement of Intelsat’s planned global software-defined satellite-based network, adding high-speed dynamically-allocated connectivity across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia for commercial and government mobility services and cellular backhaul.
  • Intelsat now has four software-defined satellites in production.
