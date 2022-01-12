Infosys EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue

Jan. 12, 2022 5:56 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $4.25B (+20.9% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
  • Press Release
  • "Our strong performance and market share gains are a testament to the enormous confidence our clients have in us to help them in their digital transformation. This stems from four years of sustained strategic focus on areas of relevance for our clients in digital and cloud, continued re-skilling of our people, and deep relationships of trust that our clients have with us. This is reflected in an upgrade in our revenue guidance to 19.5%-20.0% for FY22. We expect the healthy technology spend to continue with large enterprises progressing on their digital transformations”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.
