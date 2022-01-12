Hyzon Motors shipped 87 heavy-duty vehicles in 2021, exceeds expectation
Jan. 12, 2022 6:11 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) delivered 87 fuel cell powered heavy-duty vehicles in 2021 under commercial sales agreements, exceeding the forecast of 85 fuel cell vehicle deliveries set by the company in February 2021.
- These deliveries do not include any trial leases.
- The company expects 2021 financial results to reflect both lower average selling price per vehicle due to product mix and multi-year revenue recognition for the majority of sales, resulting in materially lower than forecast revenues and margins.
- Hyzon CEO and Co-Founder Craig Knight said, " As Hyzon completes compliance and homologation requirements for vehicles in North America and Australasia, government support for hydrogen steadily grows, and commercial understanding of fuel cell electric vehicles' unique suitability for heavy transport increases. Hyzon aims to make 2022 a watershed year for hydrogen in heavy mobility."
- Shares up 0.6% premarket and on YTD basis stock grew ~5%.