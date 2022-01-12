Immuron jumps 45% after receiving A$6.2M award from U.S. DoD for Travelan

Jan. 12, 2022 6:17 AM ETImmuron Limited (IMRN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) soars 44.9% premarket after announcing the funding of a new research agreement with the U.S Department of Defense (DoD).
  • IMRN is awarded A$4.8M ($3.43M) funding and U.S Naval Medical Research Center Received A$1.4M ($1.02M) for Travelan.
  • The focus of this new agreement is aimed at testing and confirming the efficacy of a single larger dose regimen of Travelan in a controlled human infection model clinical study using the Enterotoxigenic Escherichia Coli strain H10407.
  • This single larger dosing regime is potentially more amenable for use in military populations.
  • Up to 60 volunteers will be enrolled in the study and will be randomly assigned to receive either a once-daily dose of 1200 mg of Travelan or placebo.
  • This study will occur across two cohorts; results will inform on dosing in the pivotal Phase 3 registration trials for BLA licensure.
  • A project kickoff meeting for this award has been scheduled for the end of January with the U.S Government sponsors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.