Immuron jumps 45% after receiving A$6.2M award from U.S. DoD for Travelan
Jan. 12, 2022 6:17 AM ETImmuron Limited (IMRN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) soars 44.9% premarket after announcing the funding of a new research agreement with the U.S Department of Defense (DoD).
- IMRN is awarded A$4.8M ($3.43M) funding and U.S Naval Medical Research Center Received A$1.4M ($1.02M) for Travelan.
- The focus of this new agreement is aimed at testing and confirming the efficacy of a single larger dose regimen of Travelan in a controlled human infection model clinical study using the Enterotoxigenic Escherichia Coli strain H10407.
- This single larger dosing regime is potentially more amenable for use in military populations.
- Up to 60 volunteers will be enrolled in the study and will be randomly assigned to receive either a once-daily dose of 1200 mg of Travelan or placebo.
- This study will occur across two cohorts; results will inform on dosing in the pivotal Phase 3 registration trials for BLA licensure.
- A project kickoff meeting for this award has been scheduled for the end of January with the U.S Government sponsors.