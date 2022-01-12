Halo Collective agrees to buy H2C Beverages and establishes a $30M distribution pact with Elegance Brands
Jan. 12, 2022 6:20 AM ETHalo Collective Inc. (HCANF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Halo Collective (OTCQB:HCANF) is strategically expanding into the functional beverage market with a proposed stock-based acquisition of private company operating as H2C Beverages and the entered into of a distribution and manufacturing pact with Elegance Brands.
- The strategic, asset-light expansion into functional beverages increases Halo's addressable market and near-term revenue opportunity.
- Distribution and Manufacturing pact with Elegance Brands: Pursuant to terms, Elegance has agreed to purchase $30M of Halo's H2C and Hushrooms branded products during the 24-month period following the launch of the products and distribute these products to retail outlets in respective legal states across the United States.
- The company has agreed to issue $2.5M of common shares (issuable in four equal monthly tranches of $625,000 per tranche) to Elegance in consideration for the consulting services to be provided by Elegance in connection with the branding, development, manufacturing, and distribution of the H2C and Hushrooms product lines.
- The distribution pact is expected to deliver up to $9M of profit (before tax) during the 24-month launch period.
- Acquisition of H2C Beverages: H2C Beverages is a company focused on cannabinoids and non-psychotropic mushroom functional beverages.
- The addition is expected to provide Halo with a toehold in one of the fastest growing sectors of the cannabidiol market, estimated to account for $16B in U.S. sales by 2025, according to Brightfield Research.
- Additionally, it will increase consumer consciousness toward the health benefits of consuming small doses of cannabinoids and functional mushroom extracts paired with adaptogens.
- The company has agreed to issue 7,538,462 common shares in the capital of Halo for all the issued and outstanding shares of H2C and has also agreed to issue 603,077 common shares to an arm's length finder in connection with deal.
- The company expects the deal to close in January 2022.