Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P futures tick higher as CPI looms
Jan. 12, 2022 6:38 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)INDUBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Stock index futures are moving up after a solid rally in the previous session with all eyes on the December consumer price index out ahead of trading.
- Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.3% are faring a little better than S&P futures (SPX) +0.2% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.1%
- Economists expect that headline consumer inflation topped 7% annually for the first time since 1982. The numbers hit at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- If "that figure is realized, it would also mean that the real fed funds rate in December was around -7%, which for reference is lower than at any point in the 1970s, when the lowest the fed funds rate got in real terms was around -5%," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid writes.
- "As you’ll be familiar with by now, repeated upside surprises in the inflation data have sent the year-on-year numbers up to multi-decade highs, putting significant pressure on the Fed. Indeed if you look at the monthly headline CPI reading, 7 of the last 9 releases have come in above the consensus estimate on Bloomberg.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 1.74% after arresting its 2022 surge over the last couple of sessions.
- "We'd argue that at this stage, higher-than-target inflation is a well-accepted fact across markets, and that investors are more focused on how central banks will react to it," ING's rates team says.
- "We think the bar for today’s US CPI print to prompt another large rates sell-off is slightly higher than the 7% Bloomberg consensus," the add. "There is also the argument that, as last week’s job report has demonstrated, employment indicators carry more weight in the way interest rates anticipate Fed tightening. This isn’t what Powell said yesterday, but we think the fall in unemployment in particular has already set the tone in markets."
- The Fed's Beige Book comes out this afternoon for a more local look at economic conditions.
- Among active stocks, Biogen is down 10% premarket after Medicare limited coverage of its Alzheimer's drug.