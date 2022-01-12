SPAC Industrial Tech Acquisitions II raises $150M in IPO
Jan. 12, 2022 6:25 AM ETIndustrial Tech Acquisitions II Inc - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War) (ITAQU), ITAQ, ITAQWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- A blank check company, Industrial Tech Acquisitions II (ITAQU) has raised $150M through its initial public offering of 15M units priced at $10.00 per unit.
- The units are expected to begin trading today on Nasdaq.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.25M units.
- SPAC intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas including software, mobile and Internet of Things applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud and cyber communications as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing and 5G communications.