GSI’s APU chosen for Elta System near real-time SAR image processing acceleration
GSI Technology's (NASDAQ:GSIT) associative processing unit(APU) technology chosen by Elta System a subsidiary of Israeli Aerospace Industries, to develop a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) image processing acceleration system.
The APU technology is ideal for SAR observation missions needing near real-time (NRT) solutions and higher processing power to use the fast back projection (FBP) algorithm.
The GSI’s APU enables vast performance improvements and superior SAR image construction.
With the APU, NRT processing is reduced from a few minutes to a few seconds, significantly shortening the delivery time for images and data and APU also offers onboard processing capabilities and substantially lower computing costs.
APU platform delivers enhanced parallel processing power, like a supercomputer cluster.