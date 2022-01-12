Apogee raises dividend by 10% to $0.22, adds 2M shares to existing buyback program
Jan. 12, 2022 6:37 AM ETApogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Apogee (NASDAQ:APOG) declares $0.22/share quarterly dividend, 10% increase from prior dividend of $0.20.
- Forward yield 1.86%
- Payable Feb. 15; for shareholders of record Jan. 31; ex-div Jan. 28.
- The company has increased the existing share repurchase authorization by 2M shares, bringing the total available share repurchase program to approximately 2.6M shares.
- “Today’s announcement reflects our growing confidence in Apogee’s strategic direction and the Board’s commitment to delivering shareholder value,” said Ty R. Silberhorn, Chief Executive Officer. “As we outlined in our recent investor day, we intend to pursue a balanced capital allocation strategy, investing in initiatives to drive long-term profitable growth, while also returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. This is supported by our consistent cash flow and strong financial position.”
