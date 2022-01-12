ThreeD Capital acquires Bluesky Digital Assets securities
Jan. 12, 2022 6:34 AM ETThreeD Capital Inc. (IDKFF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ThreeD Capital (OTCQX:IDKFF) along with ThreeD and Sheldon Inwentash acquired ownership and control of 1.75M shares and warrants of Bluesky Digital Assets; acquisition was completed through a private placement transaction.
- Post acquisition, ThreeD and the Joint Actor own and control 10.96M shares, 6.65M warrants, and 500K options of Bluesky, representing ~20.2% of all issued and outstanding shares.
- Shares represent ~3.2% of the total issued and outstanding shares; percentage ownership held by ThreeD and the Joint Actor increased by 3.6% after the transaction (earlier ownership 25.9%).
- Prior to the acquisition, ThreeD and the Joint Actor owned and controlled 9.2M shares, 4.9M warrants and 500K options of Bluesky, representing ~19.3% of all issued and outstanding shares.
- The consideration paid for the units stands at $437.5K or $0.25/subject unit.