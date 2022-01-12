Fomo launches “Fomo Robotics” to offer UV Disinfection Machines
Jan. 12, 2022 6:45 AM ETFOMO Corp. (FOMC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- IAQ Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiaries of Fomo (OTCPK:FOMC) and Energy Intelligence Center LLC plans to offer UV Disinfection Robots, designed and sold by a leading provider based in the Northeast, for resale and on a recurring revenue model basis under multi-year contracts.
- As part of the strategy, FOMO is launching “Fomo Robotics”, a business unit specifically targeting disinfection technology including mobile and standing devices powered by the Internet of Things .
- OMO’s IAQ and EIC businesses will be presenting the Disinfection Robot’s capabilities, including showing its cleaning on a per square foot basis and demonstrating its artificial intelligence, at the PETE&C regional forum for educational technology to be held in Hershey, Pennsylvania on February 6-9, 2022.
- With Fomo Robotics, businesses can establish critical health and safety initiatives that include and go beyond COVID response for a safer workplace.