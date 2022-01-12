Hutchmed's HMPL-523 secures Breakthrough Therapy tag in China for immune thrombocytopenia
Jan. 12, 2022 6:47 AM ETHUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Hutchmed (NASDAQ:HCM) announces that the Center for Drug Evaluation of China’s National Medical Products Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to HMPL-523, a novel, investigational spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of chronic adult primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) patients who have received at least one prior therapy.
- The BTD is supported by the encouraging results from the Phase Ib study of HMPL-523.
- ITP is an autoimmune disorder characterized by immunologic destruction of platelets and decreased platelet production. Patients with ITP exhibit symptoms of petechiae, purpura, and gastrointestinal and/or urinary mucosal tract bleeding.