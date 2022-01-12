Wipro GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.01, revenue of $2.7B misses by $40M
Jan. 12, 2022 6:48 AM ETWipro Limited (WIT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wipro (NYSE:WIT): FQ3 GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $2.7B (+29.6% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- Shares -1.5% PM.
- Press release
- The company expects Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2.692B to $2.75B (+2.0% to +4.0% Q/Q).
- Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “We delivered robust operating margins after absorbing substantial investments on salary increases, owing to continued improvement in operating metrics. We also improved our working capital, by reducing our Days Sales Outstanding. This has resulted in strong operating cash flow conversion, of 101.3% of net income. Additionally, we have declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share.”