Flutter Entertainment gains after Jefferies points to positive catalysts
Jan. 12, 2022 6:53 AM ETFlutter Entertainment plc (PDYPY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jefferies upgrades Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCPK:PDYPY) to a Buy rating after factoring in the company's recent upgrades.
- Analyst James Wheatcroft sees a solid strategic rationale for Sisal deal, says it is attractive for a market-leading position in Italy and further exposure to fast-growing regulated markets. The firm is also still very bullish on the U.S. online gambling opportunity for Fanduel.
- Looking ahead at potential catalysts, Wheatcroft circles the publication of the UK's White Paper, the potential listing of a minority stake in FanDuel in the U.S. and a deal with FOX around strategic alignment in the U.S. and/or arbitration settlement.
- Jefferies assigns a price target on Flutter of £165. Shares of Flutter are up 2.23% in London trading.
