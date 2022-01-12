Rexel provides trading update upwards revision of FY21 outlook
Jan. 12, 2022 6:56 AM ETRexel S.A. (RXEEY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Rexel (OTCPK:RXEEY) achieved same day sales growth of 15.3% (previous guidance: in the 12-15% range), driven by a dynamic recovery, especially in the US, further supported by rising inflation.
- Adjusted EBITA margin of 6.2% in FY21 (previous guidance: 5.7%) was achieved.
- The company estimates 200bps adjusted EBITA margin progression from 2020 to 2021 includes 40bps of non-recurring impacts (notably positive one-off price inflation on non-cable products partially offset by a negative impact from all-time high bonuses).
- In 2022 Adj. EBITA margin is anticipated to exceed 6%