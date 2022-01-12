Mortgage application jumps on Fed's signaling of tighter policy
Jan. 12, 2022 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: +1.4% vs. -0.6% two weeks ago.
- Purchase Index: +2% vs. -4% two weeks ago.
- Refinance Index: -0.1% vs. -2% two weeks ago.
- 30-year mortgage rate at 3.52% vs. 3.33% two weeks ago, highest since March 2020.
- Purchase applications down 17% Y/Y, Refinance down 50% Y/Y.
- Refinance volume is now at the lowest level in more than a month. As mortgage rates rise, fewer and fewer borrowers can benefit from a refinance.
- “Mortgage rates increased significantly across all loan types last week as the Federal Reserve’s signaling of tighter policy ahead pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher,” said Joel Kan, an MBA economist. “The housing market started 2022 on a strong note. Both conventional and government purchase applications showed increases, with FHA purchase applications increasing almost 9%, and VA applications increasing more than 5%.”