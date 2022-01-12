QIWI's subsidiary QIWI Technologies acquires Taxiaggregator SaaS platform
Jan. 12, 2022
- QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) through its QIWI Technologies subsidiary acquired Taxiaggregator SaaS platform, provider of payment solutions and data analytics tool for taxi companies and taxi drivers serving ~2.8K taxi companies and 308K+ drivers.
- A combination of QIWI’s expertise and Taxiaggregator software and established customer relationships will serve as foundation for new value-added products roll-out aimed at transformation from a “payment solution provider” to a “full-cycle taxi ecosystem”.
- QIWI Technologies acquired the platform and other intellectual property followed by the transfer of the client base and the team of the project.
- QIWI and GuruTaxi launched its Taxiaggregator SaaS platform for taxi market in 2019; QIWI Bank has been an exclusive payment partner which provided instant payments with a minimum commission and no additional costs for onboarding and maintenance.
- QIWI owns 80% of QIWI Technologies with the remaining 20% owned by the Founder of Taxiaggregator, Alexander Merzlikin.
- The deal is expected to be finalized in 1Q22.