Pfizer reports positive results from Phase 3 study of PREVNAR 20 with COVID-19 vaccine
Jan. 12, 2022 7:01 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announces positive top-line results from a Phase 3 study describing the safety and immunogenicity of PREVNAR 20 (Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine) in 570 adults in U.S. aged 65 years or older when administered at the same time as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or when each vaccine was given with placebo.
- Responses elicited by PREVNAR 20 for all 20 serotypes were similar whether given with a dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine (n=190) or with placebo (n=191).
- Responses to a booster dose of COVID-19 jab were also similar when given with PREVNAR 20 or given with placebo (n=189). The safety profile of co-administering PREVNAR 20 with a booster dose of COVID-19 shot generally reflected that observed with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine booster dose.
- Pfizer will seek to present and publish detailed outcomes from this clinical trial at a future date.
- On June 8, 2021, FDA approved Pfizer's PREVNAR 20 for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia in adults age 18 years or older.