Equinor cuts Mariner field reserves by a third, forcing $1.8B writedown
Jan. 12, 2022 7:03 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it will take a $1.8B impairment on the value of its Mariner field in the U.K. North Sea after downgrading its estimate for recoverable reserves.
- The company revises down its estimates from the field by more than a third to ~180M barrels from 275M barrels, citing an updated seismic interpretation and experience from production of the Maureen reservoir which led to a revised reservoir model.
- Equinor says the impairment will be booked in its Q4 earnings report, which is due to be released on February 9.
- Yesterday, the company flagged a $1.5B gas trading loss largely related to derivatives.