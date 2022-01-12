Experian and Oliver Wyman find expanded data and advanced analytics to improve access to credit for nearly 50M Americans
Jan. 12, 2022 7:04 AM ETExperian plc (EXPGY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Experian’s (OTCQX:EXPGY) and Oliver Wyman research, outlines the challenges consumers face when trying to access credit, how the financial services industry can increase financial inclusion and score 96 percent of applicants.
- The report shows lenders can expand access to credit for currently underserved consumers by increasing the number of consumers they can assess and by improving their ability to identify the true credit quality of borrowers.
- In addition, 6 million consumers whose conventional scores are subprime could be upgraded to near-prime or above based on the expanded data used in the score.
- The report also points to increased opportunities to further drive financial inclusion with expanded data sets, including utility payments, rental payments, consumer permissioned data and bank account data.
- “We are committed to providing lenders with the right tools and insights to drive financial inclusion and have seen significant progress in recent years with many leading lenders leveraging expanded Fair Credit Reporting Act regulated data and advanced analytics,” says Greg Wright, Chief Product Officer and EVP at Experian Consumer Information Services.