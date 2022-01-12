Inflation nation: Traders brace for CPI to hit another 40-year high
Jan. 12, 2022 7:04 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Another bad inflation report is on tap this morning, with consumer prices expected to have jumped 7% in December from a year ago. That would be the eighth straight month of a figure higher than 5%, and the third consecutive month above 6%. It would also represent the biggest annual increase since February 1982, while core CPI, which excludes food and energy and is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, is even forecast to rise 5.4% Y/Y .
- Eyes on Powell: In his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, the Fed Chair emphasized that he will use all the tools of the central bank to get inflation back on track. "If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will," Powell told the Senate Bank Committee. "The economy no longer needs or wants the very accommodative policies we have had in place." He also expressed hope that the alleviation of supply chain bottlenecks would bring inflation down, as the economy returns to "normal supply conditions," but admitted that it has taken much longer than expected to get the problems under control.
- The price pressures could also impact the other side of the Fed's dual mandate, or "maximum sustainable employment." "To get the kind of very strong labor market that we want with participation, it's going to take a long expansion. To get a long expansion, we're going to need price stability," Powell explained. "In a way, high inflation is a severe threat to the achievement of maximum employment and to achieving a long expansion that can give us that."
- Take a look: Investors will be analyzing the CPI industry breakdown, parsing the report for evidence that inflation is picking up in broader swathes of the economy like the services sector, and not just areas affected by supply chain issues. "Today, economists test their ability to forecast the price of a used 2000 Honda Civic," noted UBS chief economist Paul Donovan. "There are other prices in the U.S. economy, but if you want to understand U.S. CPI, it helps to know what used car prices are doing." Other notable categories of the report to watch include rent and shelter costs, transportation, and medical care.