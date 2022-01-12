Daimler is the top European auto stock at Deutsche Bank
Jan. 12, 2022 7:06 AM ETDaimler AG (DDAIF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Deutsche Bank sees a path for Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) to attract a luxury multiple and names the auto stock its top pick in Europe.
- Analyst Tim Rokossa: "We see Daimler as the traditional car maker with the clearest strategy for a (premium) EV future and best pricing power. Over the last two years, the management has demonstrated its ability to control cost and focus on the higher end of the market while simultaneously launching one of the most desirable electric cars, the EQS - a benchmark in terms of range."
- Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) keeps a Buy rating on Daimler, which is noted to be priced below peers despite the transition in place.
- The German automaker stunned at CES with a concept car with 620 miles of range.