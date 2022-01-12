Sonoco prices inaugural green bond offering at $1.2B
Jan. 12, 2022 7:07 AM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sonoco (NYSE:SON) prices the green bonds total of $1.2B aggregate principal amount and consist of $400M aggregate principal amount of 1.80% senior unsecured notes due 2025, $300M aggregate principal amount of 2.25% senior unsecured notes due 2027 and $500M aggregate principal amount of 2.85% senior unsecured notes due 2032.
- The offering is expected to close on January 21, 2022.
- The company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under an expected term loan facility and its commercial paper program, to fund the cash consideration payable by it in connection with its previously announced plans to acquire Ball Metalpack