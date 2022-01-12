Johnson Controls buys FogHorn, expanding leadership in Smart and Autonomous Buildings
Jan. 12, 2022 7:13 AM ETJohnson Controls International plc (JCI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) has completed the acquisition of FogHorn, the leading developer of Edge AI software for the industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.
- The Edge AI platform brings intelligence to the source of data inside the building, enabling secure, real-time machine learning driven solutions that address the pressing challenges of sustainability, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and smart, secure buildings.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- FogHorn's technical team will be integrated into the OpenBlue Solutions organization.
- FogHorn's headquarters in Sunnyvale, California will function as an 'AI Hub' for Johnson Controls.