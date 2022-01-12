First American to acquire Mother Lode and its operating subsidiaries
Jan. 12, 2022 7:15 AM ETFirst American Financial Corporation (FAF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) signed an agreement for the former's acquisition of California-based Mother Lode, provider of title insurance, underwriting and escrow services for residential and commercial real estate transactions with 17 operating subsidiaries across the U.S., including its principal subsidiary Placer Title.
- Post transaction closure, Mother Lode and its operating subsidiaries will continue to operate under their existing brands.
- Mother Lode customers will benefit from enhanced underwriting resources and the industry's largest property and ownership dataset, as well as access to other industry-leading resources for residential transactions.