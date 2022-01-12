Albertsons Companies and Kroger viewed cautiously with wage inflation a risk
Jan. 12, 2022 7:17 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), KRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Wells Fargo says there are too many overhangs surrounding Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) for investors to get comfortable.
- Analyst Edward Kelly: "Fundamentally, the stock faces challenges at this point in the COVID cycle. Near-term results should be good given Omicron, but tough multi-year demand comparisons, a more value conscious consumer with stimulus roll-off, eventual disinflation, the lap of a vaccine benefit, and the need to ramp digital investment all represent challenges to the narrative beyond 2021."
- There is also a warning that unionized grocers like Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Albertsons (ACI) are likely to face accelerating retail wage inflation.
- The firm keeps an Equal Weight rating on ACI following the FQ3 earnings beat.
- Shares of ACI fell 9.75% yesterday in a post-earnings move that pushed them below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. Peer Kroger (KR) was down 2.83%.
