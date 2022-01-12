Quest Diagnostics reports prelim Q4 and FY 2021 results above consensus
Jan. 12, 2022 7:19 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) announces preliminary financial results for Q4 and FY 2021.
- The company expects Q4 and FY21 revenue to be ~$2.74B (consensus $2.54B) and $10.79B (consensus $10.54B), respectively.
- In Q4, total volume, measured by the number of requisitions, increased ~1.3% Y/Y in Q4 2021. Total base testing volumes increased ~10% Y/Y.
- COVID-19 testing volumes in Q4, which included ~7.9M molecular tests and 0.7M serology tests, declined compared to the prior year.
- Q4 and FY21 EPS expected to be $3.12 and $15.55, respectively.
- Adjusted EPS for Q4 and FY21 is expected to be $3.33 (consensus $3.03) and $14.24 (consensus $13.75), respectively.
- For FY 2022, the company believes Adjusted EPS to exceed $8.00, driven by: higher demand for COVID-19 testing services; expected growth in the base business; and the recently announced one-year delay of PAMA cuts.
- DGX will provide a detailed 2022 outlook when it reports Q4 and FY 2021 results on Thursday, February 3, 2022.