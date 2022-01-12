ICON sees FY2021 and FY2022 EPS above consensus
Jan. 12, 2022 7:21 AM ETICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) expects FY2022 revenue in the range of $7.77B - $8.05B (representing growth of 43% – 46% Y/Y) vs. consensus revenue of $7.95B and adjusted EPS in the range of $11.55 - $11.95 (representing growth of 21% – 23% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $11.36.
- CEO Steve Cutler commented, “As the world’s largest and most comprehensive CRO, ICON is well positioned to lead the market as the healthcare intelligence partner of choice in clinical development. We saw strong demand from customers that resulted in a trailing twelve month book to bill of 1.3x and total backlog of $18.6 billion at the end of the third quarter 2021. With our solid performance in 2021 coupled with continued strength in the broader industry environment, we expect growth of 43 – 46% in revenue to a range of $7,770 - $8,050 million and adjusted earnings per share to increase by 21 – 23% to a range of $11.55 - $11.95 for the full year 2022.”
- The FY2022 financial guidance assumes effective tax rate of circa 16.5%; Circa $1B free cash flow and capital expenditures of circa $150M; No share repurchase or M&A activity included in the above guidance.
- The company reaffirmed its FY2021 revenue outlook in the range of $5.43B - $5.53B vs. consensus of $5.49B and adjusted EPS of $9.55 - $9.75 vs. consensus of $9.50.