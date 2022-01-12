Iamgold President/CEO Stothart to depart; Dimitrov named interim CEO
Jan. 12, 2022
- Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) -3.4% pre-market following news that President and CEO Gordon Stothart has stepped down and resigned from the company's board.
- Daniella Dimitrov, CFO and Executive VP for Strategy and Corporate Development, is appointed President and interim CEO, effective immediately.
- Stothart joined the company in 2007 as COO and became President and CEO in March 2020.
- Dimitrov joined Iamgold last March as CFO, and assumed additional responsibility for strategy and corporate development in December.
