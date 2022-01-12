Paragon 28 acquires Disior Oy for $18M
Jan. 12, 2022 7:22 AM ETParagon 28, Inc. (FNA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) has acquired Finland based Disior Oy., a leading three-dimensional analytics pre-operative planning software company focused on the complex foot and ankle anatomy.
- Disior advances Paragon 28’s SMART 28 strategy, providing a comprehensive 3D analytics and pre-operative planning platform, and will immediately accelerate internal research programs.
- Disior’s anatomy-specific surgical modules will provide foot and ankle surgeons the objective data needed for the diagnosis and creation of patient-specific surgical plans, and assessment of patient outcomes.
- Pursuant to the terms, Paragon 28 paid $18M at closing and agreed to potential future payments of up to $8M contingent upon achieving specific technological advancements and commercial milestones.
- It funded the closing payment by drawing down on its existing term loan facility.