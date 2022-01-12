Hyzon Motors sinks after disclosing SEC subpoena
Jan. 12, 2022 7:25 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) slides after the company announces that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission for production of documents and information. The request is in relation to allegations made in the report issued by Blue Orca Capital.
- The company says it is cooperating with the SEC.
- A couple of key snippets from the Blue Orca report issued on September 28 are posted below.
- "In our opinion, Hyzon’s supposed major customers are a fake-looking Chinese shell company incorporated three days before the deal announcement and a tiny New Zealand startup which told us they are not really a customer."
- "Hyzon is just a repackaging of its parent company, Horizon, a Chinese hydrogen fuel cell business that recently delisted from the Chinese OTC market in March 2021 at an enterprise value of just $190 million. Horizon has been trying to sell its fuel cell technology for years, without meaningful success."
- Shares of HYZN are down 8.08% premarket to $6.26.
- Hyzon (HYZN) responded in September to the allegations with a short release pointing to factual inaccuracies.