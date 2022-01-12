Lazard reports 2.4% M/M increase in December prelim AUM
Jan. 12, 2022 7:26 AM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) reported prelim AUM of ~$273.7B as of Dec.31, 2021 compared to $267.4B as of Nov.30; in November, the firm reported a 4.4% drop in AUM.
- The current AUM includes market appreciation of $8.5B, net outflows of $3B and foreign exchange appreciation of $0.9B.
- Prelim average AUM for the quarter ended Dec.31 stood at $273.5B.
- Equity AUM of $221B at the end of December increased 3% during the month; Fixed income AUM of $46.3B dropped by 0.42%.