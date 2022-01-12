Ocugen's Covaxin booster dose neutralizes both Omicron and Delta COVID-19 variants
Jan. 12, 2022 7:36 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and its partner, Bharat Biotech, announce results from a study demonstrating that sera from subjects who received a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin (BBV152) six months after getting a primary two-dose series neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants.
- 100% of test serum samples showed neutralization of the Delta variant and more than 90% of serum samples showed neutralization of the Omicron variant.
- Following three doses, the FRNT50 geometric mean titers (GMTs) of neutralizing antibodies against Omicron was 75, compared to 480 against Delta variant and 706 against vaccine strain, D614G.
- “The positive neutralization responses against the Omicron and Delta variants, validates our hypothesis of a multi epitope vaccine generating both humoral and cell mediated immune responses,” said Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.
- OCGN shares up 4.3% premarket at $4.34.