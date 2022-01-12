Strike threatened at Teck Resources' Highland Valley copper mine
Jan. 12, 2022
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) says it received a strike notice from United Steelworkers Local 7619, which represents more than 1,000 workers at the company's Highland Valley Copper operations in British Columbia.
- Strike action potentially could begin as soon as January 16, following the 72-hour strike notice period.
- Teck says the parties are scheduled to meet with mediators on January 14.
- According to the company's website, HVC copper production for 2021 was guided at 128K-133K metric tons, with output during 2022-24 expected at 135K-165K mt/year.
