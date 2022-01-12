Sony's answer to PlayStation 5 shortage? Make more PS4s
Jan. 12, 2022 7:46 AM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)MSFTBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Sony (NYSE:SONY) is going to keep producing its PlayStation 4 console throughout the rest of the year to help offset the shortage it is facing for PlayStation 5 consoles, which debuted in November 2020, according to Bloomberg.
- The move is being made to add roughly 1 million units to the marketplace and help take some pressure off the company to produce more PlayStation 5s, the news outlet reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The older console, which can be purchased refurbished from retailing partners or new, is cheaper to produce as it uses less advanced chip and is easier to make.
- A Sony (SONY) spokesperson told the news outlet that production on the older console will continue this year, saying, “It is one of the best-selling consoles ever and there is always crossover between generations.”
- Bloomberg added that boosting production orders on the PS4 could give Sony (SONY) further leverage with its manufacturing partners.
- The PlayStation 5 is still experiencing production problems, including the availability of audio, power and wireless communication chips, Bloomberg added. In contrast, the PS4 still accounts for a significant portion of Sony's (SONY) gaming revenue and income, as it has sold more than 116 million units worldwide and has a number of subscriptions and software attached to it.
- Last month, it was reported that Sony (SONY) was looking into a new subscription that would combine its PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus offerings to rival Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox Game Pass.