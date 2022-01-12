Cash flows into healthcare, out of energy to start the year, BofA says: At the Open
Jan. 12, 2022 7:46 AM ETHealth Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV), XLEXLK, SPY, XLFBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment
- One of the most neglected sectors of 2021 started this year with some bullish indications, according to the latest client flow numbers from Bank of America Securities.
- "Net buys of Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV) - which underperformed in 2021 (especially within small caps) - were the 4th-largest in our weekly data history since 2008, driven by both a pick-up in buybacks and buying from both retail and hedge fund clients," strategists Jill Carey Hall and Savita Subramanian write in a note. "Flow sentiment had been negative for Health Care for most of 2021."
- Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) saw the second-most inflows as rates rose. Overall, six of 11 S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) sectors had cash inflows.
- "Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) stocks saw the biggest outflows last week (first weekly outflow from Energy since Oct.) after positive flow sentiment throughout most of 2H21, and the biggest weekly outflow since late 2017," they add.
- Clients were slight net buyers for the week in total at +$0.5B with the broader market down 1.9%.
- "Retail and hedge funds clients led the buying last week while institutional clients began the year with their biggest weekly outflows since mid-Jan. of last year," they say. "Clients bought stocks across all three size segments (large/mid/small)."
- "Retail clients have typically been buyers in Jan. while other groups have been sellers. Jan. has been the strongest month, on avg., for US equity inflows by our clients, and has seen net buying in 10 of the last 14 years."
- See how all S&P sectors performed last week.