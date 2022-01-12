PharmaTher gets FDA nod to begin phase 2 trial of ketamine to treat ALS
Jan. 12, 2022 7:45 AM ETPharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (PHRRF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted PharmaTher's (OTCQB:PHRRF) investigational new drug (IND) application to proceed with a phase 2 trial of ketamine to treat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
- The IND follows the FDA granting orphan drug designation for ketamine to treat ALS — a progressive nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control.
- The phase 2 trial will enroll 36 participants with ALS in 3 sequential cohorts, with 12 patients in each group.
- The company said if the study is positive, it will request a meeting with the FDA to discuss its plan and obtain an agreement to move to a phase 3 study and accelerated marketing approval.