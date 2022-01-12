Atai Life says FDA gives IND clearance for PCN-101 R-ketamine program
Jan. 12, 2022 7:46 AM ETAtai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) announces that the FDA has given Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance to conduct a clinical DDI study of PCN-101 (R-ketamine).
- The company plans to initiate the study early this year through its platform company Perception Neuroscience.
- The unique properties of PCN-101 could offer a differentiated profile to currently available antidepressants and address key patient needs, including the potential of rapid action and anti-suicidal effect.
- This clinical DDI trial will advance alongside an existing Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial in treatment-resistant depression (TRD), recently initiated in Europe.
- Additionally, atai anticipates running a bioavailability study in 2022, which is designed to bridge the IV formulation to a subcutaneous formulation of PCN-101, supporting the potential for self-administration.
- Shares up 3.9% premarket at $7.00.