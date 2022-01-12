Auddia team up with PodcastOne
Jan. 12, 2022 7:48 AM ETAuddia Inc. (AUUD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) announced a new partnership with PodcastOne, a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.
- The partnership begins with four of PodcastOne's Podcasts, building digital feed content for episodes on Vodacast Platform.
- In addition to content creation, podcast hosts will promote the Vodacast app and the supplementary content through native mentions during episodes.
- Auddia CEO, Michael Lawless added, "We view this relationship as another example of our vision of continued podcaster partnerships and content development within the Vodacast app coming to fruition."
- Shares are up 2.09% PM.