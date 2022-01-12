The cruise line spending recovery saw a setback in December
Jan. 12, 2022 7:48 AM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), CCL, NCLH, LINDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- There is a new indication from Bank of America that the omicron COVID variant impacted the recovery in the cruise line industry during December.
- Core cruise spending was down -39.8% in December compared to the 2019 level after being down 29.2% in November, per Bank of America credit and debit card data. Meanwhile, total monthly card spending on cruise including refunds declined to -46.6% vs 2019 in December vs. -33.3% in November.
- "In December, omicron impacted spend, which is not surprising given RCL reported a decline in bookings and increased cancellations for near-term sailings," notes BofA analyst Andrew Didora.
- Looking ahead, Didora and team say that BofA's cruise pricing survey shows ticket prices in 2023 are steady with some pricing softness in 2022 likely given the continued variant headlines.
- Premarket action: Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) -0.28%, Carnival (NYSE:CCL) -0.44%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -0.10%, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) inactive.
