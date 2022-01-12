NEXGEL rises 39% on the launch of MEDAGEL clearcomfort hydrogel patch for footwear
Jan. 12, 2022 7:51 AM ETNexGel, Inc. (NXGL), NXGLWBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NEXGEL (NXGL) rises 39% on launch of its MEDAGEL clearcomfort hydrogel patch for footwear.
- The patches using the company's advanced hydrogel technology - prevent and treat foot blisters by comfortably insulating the skin from friction caused by rubbing and chafing in shoes.
They are available in a variety of shapes, including a customizable sheet that allows consumers to cut and create a perfect fit for their specific shoe needs and are ideal for high-end footwear and will not leave a sticky residue on the shoe like other products.
Additionally, the clear gel backing is not visible on any skin tone.