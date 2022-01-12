InMode jumps after Q4 prelim results, initiates next year revenue outlook
Jan. 12, 2022 7:53 AM ET InMode Ltd. (INMD) By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) reports its preliminary estimate for fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $109.5-$110M (+ ~46% Y/Y at the midpoint of the range) vs. consensus of $99.59M.
- That will take full-year's revenue to range between $356.5-$357M, exceeding the company's prior guidance of $343-$347M, and above the market consensus of $346.62M.
- Q4 record Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.61-$0.62 vs. consensus of $0.53. For the whole year, it is estimated to be between $2.02-$2.03.
- Non-GAAP gross margin to be between 84-86% for the year.
- "Our record results in the fourth quarter and in 2021 reflect the growing global demand for our products. We are especially encouraged by the consistently increased sales of consumables," comments CEO Moshe Mizrahy.
- Initiates 2022 Outlook: For FY22, InMode expects its revenue to be in the range of $415-$425M vs. consensus of $422.08M.
- Stock is up 5% in pre-market trading.
- Final results for the quarter is scheduled to be released on Feb. 10, 2022.
