PREIT reports strong sales, holiday traffic and update on strategic initiatives
Jan. 12, 2022 7:55 AM ETPennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- PREIT (NYSE:PEI) trades 1.7% higher premarket after it announced meaningful increases in shopper traffic over the holiday season, building on strong sales during the early shopping season in October and November.
- Traffic during the holiday season (November and December) grew by 25% over 2020 at core malls with 8M+ customers visiting PREIT malls during that time.
- Sales for comparable tenants grew by 9.3% and 6.1% in October and November, respectively.
- Estimated core mall comparable sales per square foot reached a record high of $590 for the period ended Nov. 30, 2021.
- The company's capital plan includes raising $350M+ in multiple phases which is targeted to reduce debt and interest burden; second phase includes contracts for additional multi-family land sales for another $60M and an additional phase of multi-family land sales estimated at $100M in value.
- The company is also marketing several other parcels for ~$70M; capital raised will be used to reduce the company's outstanding debt.