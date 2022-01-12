PREIT reports strong sales, holiday traffic and update on strategic initiatives

rush hour

estherpoon/iStock via Getty Images

  • PREIT (NYSE:PEI) trades 1.7% higher premarket after it announced meaningful increases in shopper traffic over the holiday season, building on strong sales during the early shopping season in October and November.
  • Traffic during the holiday season (November and December) grew by 25% over 2020 at core malls with 8M+ customers visiting PREIT malls during that time.
  • Sales for comparable tenants grew by 9.3% and 6.1% in October and November, respectively.
  • Estimated core mall comparable sales per square foot reached a record high of $590 for the period ended Nov. 30, 2021.
  • The company's capital plan includes raising $350M+ in multiple phases which is targeted to reduce debt and interest burden; second phase includes contracts for additional multi-family land sales for another $60M and an additional phase of multi-family land sales estimated at $100M in value.
  • The company is also marketing several other parcels for ~$70M; capital raised will be used to reduce the company's outstanding debt.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.