Sanofi in pact with ABL Bio to target conditions including Parkinson's disease
Jan. 12, 2022 8:00 AM ETSanofi (SNY)EXAIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- South Korean pharma company, ABL Bio, has partnered with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in an exclusive collaboration and worldwide license agreement for ABL301, a clinical-stage bispecific antibody targeted at Parkinson's disease and other potential indications.
- Per the terms, ABL Bio will receive $75M in upfront payments in addition to $985M in milestone payments, including $45M in near-term milestones. The company is also entitled to receive royalties on net sales if the product from the partnership reaches the market.
- In return, the French pharma giant will have the rights for worldwide exclusive development and commercialization of ABL301. However, the preclinical and early-stage trials for ABL301 will be led by ABL Bio.
