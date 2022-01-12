Sanofi in pact with ABL Bio to target conditions including Parkinson's disease

Jan. 12, 2022 8:00 AM ETSanofi (SNY)EXAIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Gratitude Concept With Heart Symbol

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • South Korean pharma company, ABL Bio, has partnered with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in an exclusive collaboration and worldwide license agreement for ABL301, a clinical-stage bispecific antibody targeted at Parkinson's disease and other potential indications.
  • Per the terms, ABL Bio will receive $75M in upfront payments in addition to $985M in milestone payments, including $45M in near-term milestones. The company is also entitled to receive royalties on net sales if the product from the partnership reaches the market.
  • In return, the French pharma giant will have the rights for worldwide exclusive development and commercialization of ABL301. However, the preclinical and early-stage trials for ABL301 will be led by ABL Bio.
  • Read: Early this month, Sanofi (SNY) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) disclosed a research collaboration and license agreement to advance up to 15 novel small molecule candidates spanning oncology and immunology.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.