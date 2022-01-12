Castle Biosciences' DecisionDx-UMSeq shows accuracy for uveal melanoma:study
Jan. 12, 2022 8:07 AM ETCastle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) said a study showed that the combined application of DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq allows for highly accurate analysis of RNA and DNA from a single biopsy sample for patients with uveal melanoma (UM).
- DecisionDx-UMSeq is Castle’s 7-gene test that uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) to identify somatic mutations relevant to UM — a cancer affecting the eye.
- The sequencing panel identifies hotspot mutations in the genes GNAQ, GNA11, CYSLTR2, PLCB4 and SF3B1, mutations in exons 1-2 of EIF1AX and mutations across all coding exons of the BAP1 gene. This information, along with results from the DecisionDx-UM gene expression profile test, is designed to help build a genomic profile of an individual UM tumor from a single biopsy, which can then be used to inform patient care.
- The study, “Analytical validation and performance of a 7-gene next-generation sequencing panel in uveal melanoma,” was published in the journal Ocular Oncology and Pathology.
- “The study results demonstrated that running the DecisionDx-UMSeq panel in combination with DecisionDx-UM and DecisionDx-PRAME produced highly accurate results using only a single biopsy sample,” said J. William Harbour, Professor and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at UT Southwestern Medical Center.
- “Patients with the rare and deadly uveal melanoma have limited biopsy tissue available, so it is critical to gather as much molecular information from the tumor as possible to help physicians make the most informed management decisions for their patients," added Harbour.