Falcon Minerals, Desert Peak to merge in $1.9B all-stock deal
Jan. 12, 2022 8:06 AM ETFalcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Desert Peak Minerals agree to merge in an all-stock deal that values the combined enterprise at $1.9B.
- The combined company will own 139K net royalty acres, including 105K acres in the Permian Basin, and expects to produce 13.5K-14.5K boe/day in H1 2022.
- The Desert Peak team led by CEO Christopher Conoscenti will run the company; Kimmeridge partner Noam Lockshin will serve as Chairman.
- Desert Peak will become a subsidiary of Falcon's operating partnership, and the combined company will retain Falcon's "Up-C" structure.
- Desert Peak equityholders will receive 235M shares of Falcon Class C common stock; Falcon's existing holders will own ~27% of the combined company, while Desert Peak holders will own 73%.
- Also, Falcon will execute a 1-for-4 reverse stock split.
