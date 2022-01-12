Falcon Minerals, Desert Peak to merge in $1.9B all-stock deal

Jan. 12, 2022 8:06 AM ETFalcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Dawn over petroleum pump

Grafissimo/E+ via Getty Images

  • Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Desert Peak Minerals agree to merge in an all-stock deal that values the combined enterprise at $1.9B.
  • The combined company will own 139K net royalty acres, including 105K acres in the Permian Basin, and expects to produce 13.5K-14.5K boe/day in H1 2022.
  • The Desert Peak team led by CEO Christopher Conoscenti will run the company; Kimmeridge partner Noam Lockshin will serve as Chairman.
  • Desert Peak will become a subsidiary of Falcon's operating partnership, and the combined company will retain Falcon's "Up-C" structure.
  • Desert Peak equityholders will receive 235M shares of Falcon Class C common stock; Falcon's existing holders will own ~27% of the combined company, while Desert Peak holders will own 73%.
  • Also, Falcon will execute a 1-for-4 reverse stock split.
  • Noting steady growth in Eagle Ford production, Elephant Analytics posted a bullish analysis of Falcon Minerals last month on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.