Arrowhead Pharma initiates late-stage ARO-APOC3 study for familial chylomicronemia syndrome

Helix DNA molecule with modified genes. Correcting mutation by genetic engineering. Concept Molecular genetics, 3d illustration

Rost-9D/iStock via Getty Images

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) has dosed the first patients in Phase 3 PALISADE study, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ARO-APOC3 in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS).
  • Approx. 60 participants will be randomized in a double-blinded fashion to receive ARO-APOC3, or matching placebo, administered subcutaneously once every 3 months.
  • The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the change from baseline in triglycerides between each ARO-APOC3 dose and pooled placebo at month 10.
  • The duration of the study is approx. 56 weeks from screening to the month 12 end-of-study examination.
  • After month 12, participants will be eligible to continue in an open-label extension study.
  • FCS is a rare genetic disorder that prevents the body from breaking down fats consumed through the diet, or triglycerides.
