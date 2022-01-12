Arrowhead Pharma initiates late-stage ARO-APOC3 study for familial chylomicronemia syndrome
Jan. 12, 2022 8:09 AM ETArrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) has dosed the first patients in Phase 3 PALISADE study, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ARO-APOC3 in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS).
- Approx. 60 participants will be randomized in a double-blinded fashion to receive ARO-APOC3, or matching placebo, administered subcutaneously once every 3 months.
- The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the change from baseline in triglycerides between each ARO-APOC3 dose and pooled placebo at month 10.
- The duration of the study is approx. 56 weeks from screening to the month 12 end-of-study examination.
- After month 12, participants will be eligible to continue in an open-label extension study.
- FCS is a rare genetic disorder that prevents the body from breaking down fats consumed through the diet, or triglycerides.