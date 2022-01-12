Luckin Coffee looks to break away in 2022 from checkered past

Jan. 12, 2022

exterior of Luckin coffee shop at dark night

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Luckin Coffee Inc. ADR (OTCPK:LKNCY) is stirring things up in China again with Dangdang founder Li Guoqing accusing the company of having a hidden monopoly in the upstream coffee bean supply chain.
  • Meanwhile, the chain's new Hambella coffee series is reportedly very popular in China.
  • Shares of Luckin are down about 8% to the start the year, but long-time bull Quo Vadis Capital is still positive on the stock. "The balance sheet is in very good shape, and we expect an exit from Chapter 15 in the first half of 2022. The fraud is over (we believe), and we now believe the numbers are as trustworthy as they can be," notes John Zolidis.
  • Last month, Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) landed approval from a U.S. federal judge for a $460M debt restructuring deal.
