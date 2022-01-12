Ambarella upgraded to overweight at Wells Fargo, sees 25% upside

Jan. 12, 2022 8:10 AM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA)SEEMFBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Automotive technology concept. ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems). ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control).

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is getting some positive commentary from Wall Street, as Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to overweight, citing the recent pullback in shares.
  • Analyst Gary Mobley raised his rating, but kept his $205 price target, implying 25% upside to Ambarella (AMBA) shares from current levels, noting that it is "one of the purest ways in the chip sector to play the AI/ML computer vision at the edge," while adding it is also a pure play for Level 2 - and higher - advanced driving automotive systems in the market.
  • Ambarella shares were up more than 2.5% to $161.25 on back of the upgrade. Over the past year, Ambarella shares have gained more than 60%.
  • Mobley said the upgrade to Ambarella (AMBA) was done now for a few different reasons: shares have pulled back considerably and valuation is "more attractive;" computer vision and sensor fusion in Level 2 and higher autos may be at the "cusp of mass-market adoption;" Ambarella is likely to gain "significant" market share in both artificial intelligence/machine learning and sensor fusion for L2 autos; and China is now a smaller concern, as Dahua and HikVision are a low portion of revenue.
  • Finally, it's likely that there is a "rapid adoption" of newer computer vision processors that should help boost Ambarella's (AMBA) top line.
  • Earlier this month, Ambarella held a capital markets day, where concerns such as supply chain constraints and long-term gross and operating margins, were eased.
  • Last week, Ambarella (AMBA) announced it signed a deal with Seeing Machines (OTCPK:SEEMF) to bring integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System and occupant and driver monitoring system solutions to the market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.