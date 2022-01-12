Ambarella upgraded to overweight at Wells Fargo, sees 25% upside
Jan. 12, 2022 8:10 AM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA)SEEMFBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is getting some positive commentary from Wall Street, as Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to overweight, citing the recent pullback in shares.
- Analyst Gary Mobley raised his rating, but kept his $205 price target, implying 25% upside to Ambarella (AMBA) shares from current levels, noting that it is "one of the purest ways in the chip sector to play the AI/ML computer vision at the edge," while adding it is also a pure play for Level 2 - and higher - advanced driving automotive systems in the market.
- Ambarella shares were up more than 2.5% to $161.25 on back of the upgrade. Over the past year, Ambarella shares have gained more than 60%.
- Mobley said the upgrade to Ambarella (AMBA) was done now for a few different reasons: shares have pulled back considerably and valuation is "more attractive;" computer vision and sensor fusion in Level 2 and higher autos may be at the "cusp of mass-market adoption;" Ambarella is likely to gain "significant" market share in both artificial intelligence/machine learning and sensor fusion for L2 autos; and China is now a smaller concern, as Dahua and HikVision are a low portion of revenue.
- Finally, it's likely that there is a "rapid adoption" of newer computer vision processors that should help boost Ambarella's (AMBA) top line.
- Earlier this month, Ambarella held a capital markets day, where concerns such as supply chain constraints and long-term gross and operating margins, were eased.
- Last week, Ambarella (AMBA) announced it signed a deal with Seeing Machines (OTCPK:SEEMF) to bring integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System and occupant and driver monitoring system solutions to the market.